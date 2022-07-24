Sun, 24 Jul 2022

Cambodia slams U.S. "Cambodia Democracy and Human Rights Act of 2022"

Xinhua
23 Jul 2022, 19:30 GMT+10

PHNOM PENH, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The Senate of Cambodia on Saturday slammed the so-called "Cambodia Democracy and Human Rights Act of 2022" released by the United States recently, saying the bill contains biased, unfounded and prejudiced content.

The senate said in a statement that the U.S. bill was driven by geopolitical motives.

The bill excessively subscribed to contested sources, constitutes interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, and hinders the ongoing maintenance of peace and political stability and promotion of socio-economic development for all, said the statement.

"Furthermore, it runs counter to the spirit and shared aspiration of the peoples of the two nations who have endeavored to whatsoever cultivate good relations as well as improve friendship and cooperation," it added.

