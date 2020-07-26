Live COVID-19 updates: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 16 mln

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEIJING -- Global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 16 million on Sunday, the most recent statistics of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University showed.

The global count reached 16,048,100 with a total of 644,537 deaths, according to the latest data.

HANOI -- Vietnam reported a new community case of COVID-19 infection on Sunday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 418 with zero death so far, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The latest case was a 61-year-old man from central Da Nang city's Hai Chau district and is being treated in a local hospital, said the ministry.

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN -- Brunei reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with the national tally of cases standing at 141.

It marked the 80th consecutive day without new cases since May 7.

CANBERRA -- Australia recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, when the country's total confirmed cases surpassed 14,000.

All 10 deaths confirmed on Sunday were in the state of Victoria, with the victims aged between 40 and 80.