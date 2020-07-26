Sun, 26 Jul 2020

«Back to Home

Live COVID-19 updates: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 16 mln

Xinhua
26 Jul 2020, 20:30 GMT+10

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - -

BEIJING -- Global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 16 million on Sunday, the most recent statistics of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University showed.

The global count reached 16,048,100 with a total of 644,537 deaths, according to the latest data.

- - - -

HANOI -- Vietnam reported a new community case of COVID-19 infection on Sunday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 418 with zero death so far, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The latest case was a 61-year-old man from central Da Nang city's Hai Chau district and is being treated in a local hospital, said the ministry.

- - - -

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN -- Brunei reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with the national tally of cases standing at 141.

It marked the 80th consecutive day without new cases since May 7.

- - - -

CANBERRA -- Australia recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, when the country's total confirmed cases surpassed 14,000.

All 10 deaths confirmed on Sunday were in the state of Victoria, with the victims aged between 40 and 80.

More Cambodia News

Access More
Vietnam records new COVID-19 case, 1st in community in 100 days

The Cambodia News.Net

95th joint patrol on Mekong River completed

The Cambodia News.Net

Phnom Penh on a journey to bright lights - TTR Weekly

General

Phnom Penh Noodle House Preps for March Reopening - Eater Seattle

General

Court Warns Kem Sokha Over Personal Travel to Provinces

General

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit - Huron Daily Tribune

General

None of Us Have a Fear of Corona- The Faithful at an Outbreaks Center

The New York Times

Cambodia plans for new Phnom Penh International Airport

General

What to eat, see and do in the boisterous city of Phnom Penh

General

Local mobile applications expanding in all directions

General

Cambodia logs one more COVID-19 case, bringing tally to 198

General

Xinhua Asia-Pacific news summary at 1600 GMT, July 24

The Cambodia News.Net

Laos reports new COVID-19 case after 102 days

The Cambodia News.Net

Phnom Penh Residents Want Cambodians In China Evacuated

General

GGRAsia Recent closure at NagaWorld hurt credit story- Moodys

General

The Latest- Virus infects Cambodians who went on UN mission

General

Cruise Giant Carnival Works to Manage Deepening Coronavirus Crisis

The New York Times

Coronavirus Epidemic Keeps Growing, but Spread in China Slows

The New York Times

Phnom Penh, from ghost town to pearl city

General

Amid Backsliding on Press Freedoms, Phnom Penh Calls for 'Professional' Reporting

General

Three tried over child bride trafficking

General

Sign up for The Cambodia News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

33
Partly Cloudy in Phnom-Penh

All Cambodia News Headlines

Laos, Vietnam Confirm First COVID-19 Cases in Three Months

The Cambodia News.Net

Will school temperature checks curb the spread of coronavirus?

The Cambodia News.Net

Live COVID-19 updates: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 16 mln

The Cambodia News.Net

Feature: Online shopping blooms in Vietnam amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Cambodia News.Net

Vietnam's COVID-19 cases increase to 417

The Cambodia News.Net

Vietnam records new COVID-19 case, 1st in community in 100 days

The Cambodia News.Net

Xinhua Asia-Pacific news summary at 1600 GMT, July 24

The Cambodia News.Net

95th joint patrol on Mekong River completed

The Cambodia News.Net

Laos reports new COVID-19 case after 102 days

The Cambodia News.Net

Phnom Penh on a journey to bright lights - TTR Weekly

General

Phnom Penh Residents Want Cambodians In China Evacuated

General

Phnom Penh Noodle House Preps for March Reopening - Eater Seattle

General

GGRAsia Recent closure at NagaWorld hurt credit story- Moodys

General

Court Warns Kem Sokha Over Personal Travel to Provinces

General

The Latest- Virus infects Cambodians who went on UN mission

General

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit - Huron Daily Tribune

General

Cruise Giant Carnival Works to Manage Deepening Coronavirus Crisis

The New York Times

None of Us Have a Fear of Corona- The Faithful at an Outbreaks Center

The New York Times

Coronavirus Epidemic Keeps Growing, but Spread in China Slows

The New York Times

Cambodia plans for new Phnom Penh International Airport

General

Phnom Penh, from ghost town to pearl city

General

What to eat, see and do in the boisterous city of Phnom Penh

General

Amid Backsliding on Press Freedoms, Phnom Penh Calls for 'Professional' Reporting

General

Local mobile applications expanding in all directions

General

Three tried over child bride trafficking

General

Cambodia logs one more COVID-19 case, bringing tally to 198

General

Cambodia- Hun Sen says gold reserves are not for Covid-19 fight

General

Earth and Moon hit 800 million years agoPhnom Penh Post

General

Ex-CNRP activists plea heardPhnom Penh Post

General

Olympic cancellation spectre haunts Tokyo officialsPhnom Penh Post

General

Southeast Asia News

NAST PHL conducts Webinar on award winning environmental researches

The Cambodia News.Net

ISI agents destroying Afghan system, should be confronted

The Cambodia News.Net

Karnataka CM pays tribute to soldiers on 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'

The Cambodia News.Net

Change of command in AFP's intelligence, peace offices

The Cambodia News.Net

Singapore man pleads guilty to spying for China in US

The Cambodia News.Net

Uttarakhand CM pays tributes to soldiers of Kargil War

The Cambodia News.Net

Access More

New Releases

The Cambodia News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Trump treating laws, and even Constitution, as suggestions

The Cambodia News.Net

Man in 70s dies of stab wounds in capital, suspect arrested

The Cambodia News.Net

Hypersonics critical to U.S. national security says Pentagon official

The Cambodia News.Net

Earth under attack from virus, humans fighting back

The Cambodia News.Net

Thousands line streets to pay respect to Jack Charlton

The Cambodia News.Net

Chinese government retaliates with order for U.S. consulate to close

The Cambodia News.Net

Fifteen years in prison for would-be 'terrorist'

The Cambodia News.Net

Africa's farms getting boost from technological innovations

The Cambodia News.Net

Chinese Spacecraft lifts off on journey to Mars

The Cambodia News.Net

Malaria deaths surge in Africa amid fight against Covid-19

The Cambodia News.Net

Access More
The Cambodia News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2020 The Cambodia News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.