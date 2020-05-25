Vietnam's COVID-19 cases increase to 326

HANOI, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam reported one new case of COVID-19 infection on Monday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 326 with zero deaths so far, according to its Ministry of Health.

The latest case is a 20-year-old Vietnamese student who has recently returned to the country from France, said the ministry, noting that she is being treated in southern Ho Chi Minh City.

The country has recorded no local transmission in 39 straight days, according to the ministry.

There are over 15,400 people being monitored and quarantined while as many as 267 patients in the country have totally recovered from the COVID-19, said the ministry.